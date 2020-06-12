169 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA

/
3 bedroom apartments
12851 Rimmon Rd
12851 Rimmon Road, Eastvale, CA
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 5 bds home in Eastvale - Property Id: 292689 Large single family home in Eastvale. 5bd, 3.5bath, 3,518sq ft on 0.25 acre lot. Plus large upstairs loft. Well maintained and in great condition.
13531 Gold Creek
13531 Gold Creek Drive, Eastvale, CA
13531 Gold Creek Available 07/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom Home in Quiet Neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM Popular two-story floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3.25 baths. Home is ready for a June move in.
7225 Meurice Circle
7225 Meurice Circle, Eastvale, CA
Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN.
13526 Prospector Ct
13526 Prospector Court, Eastvale, CA
Beautiful Cozy Home - Beautiful home located in the heart of Eastvale. Nicely situated on a quite cul-de-sac and close distance to award winning schools, parks, and plenty of shopping.
14653 Meadowsweet Drive
14653 Meadowsweet Drive, Eastvale, CA
Beautiful turn key property. This home features a chef's kitchen, large backyard, and 5 spacious bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. There is one bedroom with private bathroom located downstairs, and 4 bedrooms upstairs.
13662 Hunters Run Ct.
13662 Hunters Run Court, Eastvale, CA
Rare find! Single story 4 bed/2bath for rent in Eastvale! This beautiful single story home has a large open floor plan, fresh paint and brand new carpet! It also has refinished engineered hardwood floors in the main living areas and master bedroom.
12402 Feather Drive
12402 Feather Drive, Eastvale, CA
NO PETS ALLOWED.
14159 Emmerglen Way
14159 Emmerglen Way, Eastvale, CA
4,000 SQFt+ Executive Home for Lease in Eastvale. Corner Lot. Newer Upgraded Flooring (Laminate and Carpet). 5 Bedrooms PLUS Downstairs Office (could be 6th bedroom) plus Large Bonus/Entertainment Area Upstairs. Downstairs Bedroom/Bathroom.
14405 Narcisse Drive
14405 Narcisse Drive, Eastvale, CA
Fantastic 5 bedroom and 3 full bath single story located in the Enclave, a gated community! As you walk in, you will notice a spacious and bright open floor plan consisting of a super family room and a large kitchen and dining room.
7591 Stonegate Drive
7591 Stonegate Drive, Eastvale, CA
Beautiful HUGE home over 4000 sqft with 3 car garage and long drive way for even more cars.
14905 Landerwood Drive
14905 Landerwood Drive, Eastvale, CA
SINGLE STORY , SMART HOME with Security Camera link to Your Phone, near 11000 sq ft ORGANIC & HARVEST BACKYARD with 14 kinds of fruit trees and variety fresh herbs. GREAT SCHOOL and CONVENIENT LOCATION.
6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD
6680 Black Hawk Road, Eastvale, CA
Pool Home, No HOA, Patio in the front door face South which goes into with high ceilings, Big bright kitchen connect to living room and cozy family room has laminate wood floor. Downstairs, one bedroom and one full bathroom.
14166 Bay Circle
14166 Bay Circle, Eastvale, CA
Eastvale Executive Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, pool & spa - A captivating executive home in the quiet and subtle but blossoming city of Eastvale that many are craving for! This home was built and engineered as a meticulous project
6033 Rosewood Way
6033 Rosewood Way, Eastvale, CA
A beautiful single family house in famous community ---The Lodge. This beautiful home of 2,325 square feet of open floor plan features, 4 huge bedrooms, 3 upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage with his and her's walk in closets.
8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.
Riverdale Acres
11973 Tributary Way
11973 Tributary Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
Upgraded Brand new 5 bed home in RiverBend community with spectacular view, Eastvale schools - Innovative and Spacious California Living Home This spacious five bedroom two-story home boasts an enviable layout perfect for entertaining.
8353 Edgewood Street
8353 Edgewood Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1861 sqft
Wonderful property in The Preserve at Chino. The property is laminate floor through out first floor, Granite counter in kitchen, large Den in the first floor, great open concept first floor. bedrooms on second floor.
5372 Cormorant
5372 Cormorant Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA
This is a next generation home, as well as a smart home. It has 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, large kitchen and living area. Two separate garages, one is a two car garage and the other is a single car garage.
Eden Glen
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!
Riverdale Acres
12026 Foreshore Way
12026 Foreshore Way, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious single story home has a large open floor plan, Built in year 2017.
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,963
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1224 sqft
Close to shopping, dining and golfing and just minutes from Victoria Gardens Mall, Ontario Speedway and Cucamonga-Guasti Park. On-site features include walk-in closets, in-unit fireplace, pool, hot tub, sauna and tennis and racquetball courts.
