7225 Meurice Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful Home in Eastvale!!! - BEAUTIFUL HOME !! 5 BEDROOMS,4.5 BATHS, (ONE BIG BEDROOM DOWN STAIR FULL BATH, WITH UPGRADED MARBLE SINK TOP AND WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO KITCHEN. EXCELLENT LOCATION, WITHIN 5-10 mins WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING CENTER, BANK, RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS, QUITE, SAFE AND BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBOR HOOD. HIGH CEILING, BRIGHT ROOMS WITH HUGE BACK YARD. WOOD SHUTTERS FOR ALL WINDOWS AND UPGRADED MARBLE KITCHEN COUNTER TOP, AND UPDATED MASTER BEDROOMS. THIS HOME IS PARTIALLY FURNISHED. THERE ARE BEDS IN 4 OUT OF THE 5 ROOMS WITH HEAD BOARD, FOOT BOARDS, MATTRESSES, DRESSERS, AND NIGHT STANDS. FORMAL DINNING ROOM TABLE, COUCHES IN FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND IN DEN AREA. THIS PROPERTY OWNER IS LEAVING THESE ITEMS IN THE HOME.



SCHOOLS:

Rosa Parks Elementary School

K-6



Dr. Augustine Ramirez Intermediate School

7-8



Eleanor Roosevelt High School

9-12



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING: 714-694-5987



TO APPLY: WWW.APMLEASE.COM



(RLNE5744562)