Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

14166 Bay Circle

14166 Bay Circle · (833) 276-7368 ext. 1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14166 Bay Circle, Eastvale, CA 92880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 14166 Bay Circle · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Eastvale Executive Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, pool & spa - A captivating executive home in the quiet and subtle but blossoming city of Eastvale that many are craving for!

This home was built and engineered as a meticulous project one will be lucky to call their home. As soon as you enter the home, you will fall in love! Fine details include crown molding, leaded glass window, custom floor tile, wood floors in living spaces, bevel-edged granite, vessel sinks, and LED crystal lights.

There are four spacious bedrooms. The custom tile throughout the living room creates its own individuality and makes the home unique. The charming kitchen and its granite back splash as well as the kitchen island is sure to appeal not just the homeowner but its guests as well! As you ascend to the second level, the set up is also an exclusive design. The landing has ample storage as well as a computer area.

The master suite has ample space and a stunning bathroom with its own bathtub and shower. Custom floor tile with stunning tile accents. Shower and bathtub feature custom tile work as well. New vessel sinks, faucets and LED crystal lighting create a unique master bedroom suite. The walk-in closet is expansive and features attic access for additional storage room. The great room flows into the downstairs bedroom/office area, The fireplace is flanked by cabinetry to display your family treasures and has gorgeous crown molding above.

The backyard has concrete with a small planter box area, BBQ island, pool and spa. Pool and spa bottom surfaces feature pebble-tec . It requires little to no maintenance, making it easier for you to enjoy and relax in! These are just several of the luxuries of this beautiful home, you have to come see it in person to fall in love even more! A convenient location is also another bonus to this home, located near public schools, shopping areas, parks and more!

Rent includes both gardener and pool service.

Directions from Orange County: 91 east, 71 north, 83 north, turn right on Pine. Turn left onto Archibald, right onto 55th and right on Bay Circle.

Contact Office for Showing: 714-694-5987
Apply thru Website: www.apmlease.com

(RLNE2624560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14166 Bay Circle have any available units?
14166 Bay Circle has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14166 Bay Circle have?
Some of 14166 Bay Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14166 Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14166 Bay Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14166 Bay Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14166 Bay Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 14166 Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14166 Bay Circle does offer parking.
Does 14166 Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14166 Bay Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14166 Bay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 14166 Bay Circle has a pool.
Does 14166 Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 14166 Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14166 Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14166 Bay Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14166 Bay Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14166 Bay Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
