14166 Bay Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Eastvale Executive Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, pool & spa - A captivating executive home in the quiet and subtle but blossoming city of Eastvale that many are craving for!



This home was built and engineered as a meticulous project one will be lucky to call their home. As soon as you enter the home, you will fall in love! Fine details include crown molding, leaded glass window, custom floor tile, wood floors in living spaces, bevel-edged granite, vessel sinks, and LED crystal lights.



There are four spacious bedrooms. The custom tile throughout the living room creates its own individuality and makes the home unique. The charming kitchen and its granite back splash as well as the kitchen island is sure to appeal not just the homeowner but its guests as well! As you ascend to the second level, the set up is also an exclusive design. The landing has ample storage as well as a computer area.



The master suite has ample space and a stunning bathroom with its own bathtub and shower. Custom floor tile with stunning tile accents. Shower and bathtub feature custom tile work as well. New vessel sinks, faucets and LED crystal lighting create a unique master bedroom suite. The walk-in closet is expansive and features attic access for additional storage room. The great room flows into the downstairs bedroom/office area, The fireplace is flanked by cabinetry to display your family treasures and has gorgeous crown molding above.



The backyard has concrete with a small planter box area, BBQ island, pool and spa. Pool and spa bottom surfaces feature pebble-tec . It requires little to no maintenance, making it easier for you to enjoy and relax in! These are just several of the luxuries of this beautiful home, you have to come see it in person to fall in love even more! A convenient location is also another bonus to this home, located near public schools, shopping areas, parks and more!



Rent includes both gardener and pool service.



Directions from Orange County: 91 east, 71 north, 83 north, turn right on Pine. Turn left onto Archibald, right onto 55th and right on Bay Circle.



Contact Office for Showing: 714-694-5987

Apply thru Website: www.apmlease.com



(RLNE2624560)