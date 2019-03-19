5210 West OLYMPIC Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hip New Modern Building! A 2 bedroom and 2 bath back unit. 1100 sq ft open floor plan. Stainless-steel appliances and quartz counter tops.Laminate flooring and carpeted bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included. A long balcony off the living area. 2 car parking in the garage along with EV charging. Pet friendly up to 30 lbs. Only 8 units. Ready for Move in!