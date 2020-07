Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving green community garage

Fountains at Emerald Park Apartments is located in the heart of Dublin. We are just minutes from interstate 580, 680 and the Dublin Bart station. Our newly renovated homes elevate your apartment living experience. With our great on-site amenities, you can enjoy a swim in the pool, relax in the spa, mingle with friends at the BBQ and picnic area or grab a workout in the 24-hour fitness center.