3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,134
1305 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,245
1442 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,830
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4833 Fawn Way # 104
4833 Fawn Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1401 sqft
Dublin, Brookside Clean Remodeled Tri- Level 3Br. 2.5Ba., Comm. Pool, Greenbelt, Near Shops 580 Fwy & BART! - Rent: $3,200 - 3 Bed / 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2337 Central Pkwy.
2337 Central Parkway, Dublin, CA
Dublin Ranch 4 BR. 4 BA.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Dublin
1 Unit Available
7592 San Sabana Rd.
7592 San Sabana Road, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1416 sqft
7592 San Sabana Rd. Available 06/15/20 SILVERGATE WEST DUBLIN Single Story 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home on tree lined street - Stunning updated home with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6532 Bantry Bay St
6532 Bantry Bay Street, Dublin, CA
Bueatiful 4br/3.5bath town home near Dublin BART - Property Id: 292565 Beautiful 4br/3.5bath town home in the hart of Dublin. Convenient location near shops, restaurants, BART and easy access to 580 and 680 freeways.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
7006 Locust Court
7006 Locust Court, Dublin, CA
Beautiful Duet! - Lovely Duet in a court location. Remodeled prior to the last tenant. Enclosed front patio area. Large back yard with deck and big grass area. Residence Description: Main Floor: Half bath Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7023 N MARIPOSA LN
7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650 Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6984 N Mariposa Lane
6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Dublin
1 Unit Available
10739 Dulsie Lane
10739 Dulsie Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Book a showing now! See this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the city of Dublin, California. This lovely 1,387-square-foot home has polished hardwood flooring, large windows, high vaulted ceilings, and an attic.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4135 Wallis Ranch Dr.
4135 Wallis Ranch Drive, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1853 sqft
Dublin Wallis Ranch 3bed/2bath Luxury upgrades perfect location, STUNNING! - Rent: $3500 - 3 Bed / 2 BA - S.F.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8492 Valencia Street
8492 Valencia Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1038 sqft
8492 Valencia Street Available 07/10/20 Great Dublin Neighborhood! | 8492 Valencia Street, Dublin - Spacious room sizes, large yard and great condition. Easy access to shops, schools and Highway 680.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4633 Newhaven
4633 Newhaven Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1784 sqft
4633 Newhaven Available 07/05/20 Dublin Summerglen 3 bd/2.5 ba walk to Dougherty elementary! - Rent: $3500 - 3 Bed / 2.5 BA - S.F.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4014 Windsor Way
4014 Windsor Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1962 sqft
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8653 Edenberry Place
8653 Edenberry Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
8653 Edenberry Place Available 06/26/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. - Beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready for move in. Designer paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Echo Park
1 Unit Available
6988 Allegheny Dr
6988 Allegheny Drive, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1468 sqft
One Level 3 bedroom , 2 bathroom , 1468 sqft with a 2 car garage. spacious living room and family room with Fire place, Newer A/C system installed, double pane windows and covered patio area in back yard. Newer flooring.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7075 N Mariposa Ct
7075 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
Gorgeous Emerald Vista detached home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3967 Meridian St
3967 Meridian St, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1766 sqft
Move in ready !!!!Built in 2018 and conveniently located close to freeways shopping centers and schools. Fridge and Washer/dryer included this unit is like new. Due to COVID-19, showing information is uncertain in some areas.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
5530 Esprit Way
5530 Esprit Way, Dublin, CA
Dublin Esprit Bart Station town houses. 4 bed/2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. Spacious kitchen with Granite counter tops and high end stainless steel appliance. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet. Huge shower in master bath room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4026 Cragford Pl
4026 Caragford Place, Dublin, CA
Kyle Tran - 925-452-7878 - Virtual tour: https://youtu.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
5798 Barley Road
5798 Barley Rd, Dublin, CA
Frank Kunzfeld - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - WALKING MINUTES FROM DUBLIN/PLEASANTON BART STATION AND SHOPPING CENTERS LIKE WHOLE FOODS! This almost brand new,1 year young ,quiet/desirable corner unit, single family home located in award winning
