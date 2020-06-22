7323 Starward Drive Unit 17

Amenities

Updated throughout, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 667 square foot unit is centrally located in the heart of Dublin. A light and bright upper unit that boasts glossy granite countertops in the redone (2014) kitchen with a stainless steel refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The bath was redone, too. The air conditioning will keep you cool. There is covered parking and shared coin-operated laundry. The landlord pays water, garbage, sewage, and HOA fees. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable, and the internet and all utilities must be in your name upon the move-in date. No smoking. The community has a pool. Near Gold Sand Harbor, Sprouts Farmer's Market, and top-rated schools. No pets allowed.



(RLNE5846075)