Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7323 Starward Drive Unit 17

7323 Starward Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

7323 Starward Drive, Dublin, CA 94568
San Ramon Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Updated throughout, this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 667 square foot unit is centrally located in the heart of Dublin. A light and bright upper unit that boasts glossy granite countertops in the redone (2014) kitchen with a stainless steel refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. The bath was redone, too. The air conditioning will keep you cool. There is covered parking and shared coin-operated laundry. The landlord pays water, garbage, sewage, and HOA fees. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, cable, and the internet and all utilities must be in your name upon the move-in date. No smoking. The community has a pool. Near Gold Sand Harbor, Sprouts Farmer's Market, and top-rated schools. No pets allowed.

(RLNE5846075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 have any available units?
7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 have?
Some of 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 currently offering any rent specials?
7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 pet-friendly?
No, 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 offer parking?
Yes, 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 does offer parking.
Does 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 have a pool?
Yes, 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 has a pool.
Does 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 have accessible units?
No, 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7323 Starward Drive Unit 17 has units with air conditioning.
