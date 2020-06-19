6984 N Mariposa Lane

Amenities
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, white cabinets, large island, spacious pantry and stainless-steel appliances Additional upgrades include beautiful hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, and kitchen. Large laundry closet for provided washer / dryer. Great location! Close to BART, Freeways, dining and shopping. Close to your front door is the beautiful Alamo Creek Trail, a perfect place for your daily walk.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5796850)