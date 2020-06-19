6984 N Mariposa Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, white cabinets, large island, spacious pantry and stainless-steel appliances Additional upgrades include beautiful hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, and kitchen. Large laundry closet for provided washer / dryer. Great location! Close to BART, Freeways, dining and shopping. Close to your front door is the beautiful Alamo Creek Trail, a perfect place for your daily walk.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796850)