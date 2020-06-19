All apartments in Dublin
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

6984 N Mariposa Lane

6984 North Mariposa Lane · (925) 621-0417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6984 N Mariposa Lane · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, white cabinets, large island, spacious pantry and stainless-steel appliances Additional upgrades include beautiful hardwood flooring in living room, dining room, and kitchen. Large laundry closet for provided washer / dryer. Great location! Close to BART, Freeways, dining and shopping. Close to your front door is the beautiful Alamo Creek Trail, a perfect place for your daily walk.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6984 N Mariposa Lane have any available units?
6984 N Mariposa Lane has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6984 N Mariposa Lane have?
Some of 6984 N Mariposa Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6984 N Mariposa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6984 N Mariposa Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6984 N Mariposa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6984 N Mariposa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6984 N Mariposa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6984 N Mariposa Lane does offer parking.
Does 6984 N Mariposa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6984 N Mariposa Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6984 N Mariposa Lane have a pool?
No, 6984 N Mariposa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6984 N Mariposa Lane have accessible units?
No, 6984 N Mariposa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6984 N Mariposa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6984 N Mariposa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6984 N Mariposa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6984 N Mariposa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
