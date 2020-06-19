All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 6532 Bantry Bay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, CA
/
6532 Bantry Bay St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6532 Bantry Bay St

6532 Bantry Bay Street · (510) 457-5477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6532 Bantry Bay Street, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $4200 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Bueatiful 4br/3.5bath town home near Dublin BART - Property Id: 292565

Beautiful 4br/3.5bath town home in the hart of Dublin. Convenient location near shops, restaurants, BART and easy access to 580 and 680 freeways. Upgraded kitchen and light fixtures. New window coverings. 2-car garage and a bedroom with private bath on the first floor. Upgraded kitchen with nice light fixtures and a spacious living room on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms with hallway bath on the 3rd floor. Play ground, swimming pool, spa and a party room in the community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292565
Property Id 292565

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 Bantry Bay St have any available units?
6532 Bantry Bay St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6532 Bantry Bay St have?
Some of 6532 Bantry Bay St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 Bantry Bay St currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Bantry Bay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Bantry Bay St pet-friendly?
No, 6532 Bantry Bay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 6532 Bantry Bay St offer parking?
Yes, 6532 Bantry Bay St does offer parking.
Does 6532 Bantry Bay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6532 Bantry Bay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Bantry Bay St have a pool?
Yes, 6532 Bantry Bay St has a pool.
Does 6532 Bantry Bay St have accessible units?
No, 6532 Bantry Bay St does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Bantry Bay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6532 Bantry Bay St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6532 Bantry Bay St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6532 Bantry Bay St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6532 Bantry Bay St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr
Dublin, CA 94568
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O
Dublin, CA 94568
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl
Dublin, CA 94568
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy
Dublin, CA 94588
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy
Dublin, CA 94568

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments under $2,800Dublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Dublin

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity