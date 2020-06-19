6532 Bantry Bay St

Amenities
Bueatiful 4br/3.5bath town home near Dublin BART - Property Id: 292565
Beautiful 4br/3.5bath town home in the hart of Dublin. Convenient location near shops, restaurants, BART and easy access to 580 and 680 freeways. Upgraded kitchen and light fixtures. New window coverings. 2-car garage and a bedroom with private bath on the first floor. Upgraded kitchen with nice light fixtures and a spacious living room on the 2nd floor. Master bedroom and 2 bedrooms with hallway bath on the 3rd floor. Play ground, swimming pool, spa and a party room in the community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292565
Property Id 292565
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5827560)