All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 4833 Fawn Way # 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, CA
/
4833 Fawn Way # 104
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

4833 Fawn Way # 104

4833 Fawn Way · (925) 200-6922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4833 Fawn Way, Dublin, CA 94568

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4833 Fawn Way # 104 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Dublin, Brookside Clean Remodeled Tri- Level 3Br. 2.5Ba., Comm. Pool, Greenbelt, Near Shops 580 Fwy & BART! - Rent: $3,200 -
3 Bed / 2.5 BA -
SF: 1,401 -
Garage: 2 car -
Available: NOW! -
Security Deposit: $4,800 -
Pets: No -
Refrigerator: Yes - without warranty -
Washer / Dryer: Yes without warranty -
A/C: Yes -
Smoking: No –

Please contact Agent Helia Fletcher 925 999 0948 for more info and showings
Lic. #01355084 Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957

Dublin, Brookside, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba., Tri Level 1st floor Living room and 1/2 bath, Great Unit Lots of Upgrades New wood floors, 2nd floor Tile flooring in the kitchen, All New carpet in all bedrooms, paint & canned lighting. Kitchen has Maple Cabinetry & Tile flooring, Family room with fireplace off kitchen. All bedrooms & 2nd full bath located on 3rd floor with laundry, additional cabinets & Master suite with master bath with his & her closets, 3rd bedroom with built in desk no closet (Great for student or to be used as an office). Unit is very clean! Garage steps down below 1st floor, Near Community Pool & Green Belt, Sorry No Pets!
Close Regal IMAX Shopping Center & Restaurants, EZ commute to 580 FWY & Close to BART!

Pleasantonmanagement.com

(RLNE5855635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4833 Fawn Way # 104 have any available units?
4833 Fawn Way # 104 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4833 Fawn Way # 104 have?
Some of 4833 Fawn Way # 104's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4833 Fawn Way # 104 currently offering any rent specials?
4833 Fawn Way # 104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4833 Fawn Way # 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4833 Fawn Way # 104 is pet friendly.
Does 4833 Fawn Way # 104 offer parking?
Yes, 4833 Fawn Way # 104 does offer parking.
Does 4833 Fawn Way # 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4833 Fawn Way # 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4833 Fawn Way # 104 have a pool?
Yes, 4833 Fawn Way # 104 has a pool.
Does 4833 Fawn Way # 104 have accessible units?
No, 4833 Fawn Way # 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 4833 Fawn Way # 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4833 Fawn Way # 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4833 Fawn Way # 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4833 Fawn Way # 104 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4833 Fawn Way # 104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi Dublin
7100 San Ramon Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr
Dublin, CA 94568
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O
Dublin, CA 94568
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl
Dublin, CA 94568
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd
Dublin, CA 94568
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd
Dublin, CA 94568

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments under $2,800Dublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Dublin

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity