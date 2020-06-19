4833 Fawn Way # 104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Dublin, Brookside Clean Remodeled Tri- Level 3Br. 2.5Ba., Comm. Pool, Greenbelt, Near Shops 580 Fwy & BART! - Rent: $3,200 -

3 Bed / 2.5 BA -

SF: 1,401 -

Garage: 2 car -

Available: NOW! -

Security Deposit: $4,800 -

Pets: No -

Refrigerator: Yes - without warranty -

Washer / Dryer: Yes without warranty -

A/C: Yes -

Smoking: No –



Please contact Agent Helia Fletcher 925 999 0948 for more info and showings

Lic. #01355084 Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957



Dublin, Brookside, 3 Br., 2.5 Ba., Tri Level 1st floor Living room and 1/2 bath, Great Unit Lots of Upgrades New wood floors, 2nd floor Tile flooring in the kitchen, All New carpet in all bedrooms, paint & canned lighting. Kitchen has Maple Cabinetry & Tile flooring, Family room with fireplace off kitchen. All bedrooms & 2nd full bath located on 3rd floor with laundry, additional cabinets & Master suite with master bath with his & her closets, 3rd bedroom with built in desk no closet (Great for student or to be used as an office). Unit is very clean! Garage steps down below 1st floor, Near Community Pool & Green Belt, Sorry No Pets!

Close Regal IMAX Shopping Center & Restaurants, EZ commute to 580 FWY & Close to BART!



