Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:39 AM

4313 Fitzwilliam St

4313 Fitzwilliam Street · (925) 413-7003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4313 Fitzwilliam Street, Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Linda Williams - Agt: 925-4137003 - Beautiful townhouse style condo in the Courtyards at Dublin Ranch. End unit with no one above or below you. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, plus an attached 2-car garage. This open floor plan has a great room concept with fireplace and spacious balcony. Granite slab counter and stainless appliances in kitchen. Ceiling fan in bedroom, walk-in master closet. Directly across the street from the park. Plenty of guest parking. Community swimming pool. Top rated east Dublin schools, easy to access 580/680 freeways, Easy commute to San Francisco. EXCELLENT CONDITION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Fitzwilliam St have any available units?
4313 Fitzwilliam St has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dublin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dublin Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Fitzwilliam St have?
Some of 4313 Fitzwilliam St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Fitzwilliam St currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Fitzwilliam St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Fitzwilliam St pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Fitzwilliam St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 4313 Fitzwilliam St offer parking?
Yes, 4313 Fitzwilliam St offers parking.
Does 4313 Fitzwilliam St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Fitzwilliam St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Fitzwilliam St have a pool?
Yes, 4313 Fitzwilliam St has a pool.
Does 4313 Fitzwilliam St have accessible units?
No, 4313 Fitzwilliam St does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Fitzwilliam St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Fitzwilliam St has units with dishwashers.
