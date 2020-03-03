All apartments in Dublin
4135 Wallis Ranch Dr.

4135 Wallis Ranch Drive · (925) 200-6922
Location

4135 Wallis Ranch Drive, Dublin, CA 94588

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1853 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Dublin Wallis Ranch 3bed/2bath Luxury upgrades perfect location, STUNNING! - Rent: $3500 -

3 Bed / 2 BA -

S.F.: 1852-

Garage: 2 car garage -

Townhouse -

Available: 05/01/2020 -

Year Built: 2018 -

Security Deposit: $ 5250 -

Pets: NO -

Refrigerator: Yes without warranty -

Washer / Dryer: Yes without warranty -

A/C: Yes -

Smoking: No -

Please do not call: Contact Daisy Borba BY TEXT at 925-200-6922 for info and showings.Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957

Newer Townhouse in Dublin off Tassahara, 3/2 + loft. Wallis Ranch is a new Gated community. This unit features great upgrades! Offers a fantastic modern kitchen with huge quartz Island for entertaining! Gorgeous Stainless appliances, Sink & Vent Hood. Dark wood cabinetry with simple clean lines! The tile flooring is modern-wood-look tile downstairs and carpet in bedrooms.2 car oversized garage includes a great space for either storage or tool benches/garage workspace!
Owner pays HOA.

Contact Daisy Borba by TEXT at 925-200-6922 for info and showings. Please do NOT CALL.

(RLNE4243409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. have any available units?
4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. have?
Some of 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. have a pool?
No, 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4135 Wallis Ranch Dr. has units with air conditioning.
