4135 Wallis Ranch Dr.

Amenities
3 Bed / 2 BA -
S.F.: 1852-
Garage: 2 car garage -
Townhouse -
Available: 05/01/2020 -
Year Built: 2018 -
Security Deposit: $ 5250 -
Pets: NO -
Refrigerator: Yes without warranty -
Washer / Dryer: Yes without warranty -
A/C: Yes -
Smoking: No -
Newer Townhouse in Dublin off Tassahara, 3/2 + loft. Wallis Ranch is a new Gated community. This unit features great upgrades! Offers a fantastic modern kitchen with huge quartz Island for entertaining! Gorgeous Stainless appliances, Sink & Vent Hood. Dark wood cabinetry with simple clean lines! The tile flooring is modern-wood-look tile downstairs and carpet in bedrooms.2 car oversized garage includes a great space for either storage or tool benches/garage workspace!
Owner pays HOA.
Contact Daisy Borba by TEXT at 925-200-6922 for info and showings. Please do NOT CALL.
