4135 Wallis Ranch Dr.

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Dublin Wallis Ranch 3bed/2bath Luxury upgrades perfect location, STUNNING! - Rent: $3500 -



3 Bed / 2 BA -



S.F.: 1852-



Garage: 2 car garage -



Townhouse -



Available: 05/01/2020 -



Year Built: 2018 -



Security Deposit: $ 5250 -



Pets: NO -



Refrigerator: Yes without warranty -



Washer / Dryer: Yes without warranty -



A/C: Yes -



Smoking: No -



Please do not call: Contact Daisy Borba BY TEXT at 925-200-6922 for info and showings.Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957



Newer Townhouse in Dublin off Tassahara, 3/2 + loft. Wallis Ranch is a new Gated community. This unit features great upgrades! Offers a fantastic modern kitchen with huge quartz Island for entertaining! Gorgeous Stainless appliances, Sink & Vent Hood. Dark wood cabinetry with simple clean lines! The tile flooring is modern-wood-look tile downstairs and carpet in bedrooms.2 car oversized garage includes a great space for either storage or tool benches/garage workspace!

Owner pays HOA.



Contact Daisy Borba by TEXT at 925-200-6922 for info and showings. Please do NOT CALL.



