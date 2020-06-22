3240 Maguire Way Unit 414

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

VIEW, VIEW ! Gorgeous Top Floor Condo at The Terraces in Dublin Ranch Village!! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.



You can see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwiDVTOdMCY



All visitors must wear their own protective masks and gloves per COVID19 protocols when going through the property.



A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9AeiLLVr2B3&brand=0



NOTE: HOA HAS SPECIAL MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS INCLUDING THE TENANT POSTING A DEPOSIT. MOVE IN INFORMATION WILL BE PROVIDED.



Fantastic top floor unit with two underground gated parking spaces at The Terraces. Enjoy resort style living in this beautiful community which offers plenty of amenities: Community pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, theater, conference room, gated garage, courtyard with water fountain and lawn areas, park across the street, easy access to I-580, great shopping & dining centers and close to schools! This condo home is well appointed with carpet flooring throughout, recessed lighting, dual pane windows, balcony overlooking the park and beautiful hills, central heat and air, washer & dryer. Master bedroom suite with carpet flooring, private balcony and bath. Master bath with dual sink vanity, shower, tile flooring and walk-in closet. Second bedroom suite with carpet flooring, mirrored closet and private bath. Bath with shower/tub combination. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid granite counters, gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & tile flooring. Dining area with carpet flooring and balcony which overlooks the neighboring park and hills. Living room with carpet flooring, recessed lighting and fireplace. Half bath with tile flooring. Community pool, community clubhouse and community gym.



Close to BART, Shopping, I-580, Parks and new Kaiser Hospital.



12 month lease, NO pets, non-smoking, garbage included. Water to be paid by Tenant (billed by HOA).



**Proof of Renter's Insurance must be provided to WPPM prior to move-in**



NOTE: HOA has move-in procedural requirements and deposit that must be posted by the tenant prior to move in. Guidelines will be provided upon application approval.



No Pets Allowed



