All apartments in Dublin
Find more places like 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dublin, CA
/
3240 Maguire Way Unit 414
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3240 Maguire Way Unit 414

3240 Maguire Way · (925) 248-5030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dublin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3240 Maguire Way, Dublin, CA 94568
Dublin Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
VIEW, VIEW ! Gorgeous Top Floor Condo at The Terraces in Dublin Ranch Village!! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Please contact Antonio Ferreira at 925-248-5030 CalDRE#01028613 for further information.

You can see a video tour of this property on YouTube by clicking on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwiDVTOdMCY

All visitors must wear their own protective masks and gloves per COVID19 protocols when going through the property.

A Matterport 3D Virtual Tour can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9AeiLLVr2B3&brand=0

NOTE: HOA HAS SPECIAL MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS INCLUDING THE TENANT POSTING A DEPOSIT. MOVE IN INFORMATION WILL BE PROVIDED.

Fantastic top floor unit with two underground gated parking spaces at The Terraces. Enjoy resort style living in this beautiful community which offers plenty of amenities: Community pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, theater, conference room, gated garage, courtyard with water fountain and lawn areas, park across the street, easy access to I-580, great shopping & dining centers and close to schools! This condo home is well appointed with carpet flooring throughout, recessed lighting, dual pane windows, balcony overlooking the park and beautiful hills, central heat and air, washer & dryer. Master bedroom suite with carpet flooring, private balcony and bath. Master bath with dual sink vanity, shower, tile flooring and walk-in closet. Second bedroom suite with carpet flooring, mirrored closet and private bath. Bath with shower/tub combination. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid granite counters, gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & tile flooring. Dining area with carpet flooring and balcony which overlooks the neighboring park and hills. Living room with carpet flooring, recessed lighting and fireplace. Half bath with tile flooring. Community pool, community clubhouse and community gym.

Close to BART, Shopping, I-580, Parks and new Kaiser Hospital.

12 month lease, NO pets, non-smoking, garbage included. Water to be paid by Tenant (billed by HOA).

**Proof of Renter's Insurance must be provided to WPPM prior to move-in**

NOTE: HOA has move-in procedural requirements and deposit that must be posted by the tenant prior to move in. Guidelines will be provided upon application approval.

Owners looking for property management services: call 925-248-5030 or email info@wppm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 have any available units?
3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 have?
Some of 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dublin.
Does 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 does offer parking.
Does 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 have a pool?
Yes, 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 has a pool.
Does 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 have accessible units?
No, 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3240 Maguire Way Unit 414?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr
Dublin, CA 94568
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O
Dublin, CA 94568
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir
Dublin, CA 94568
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr
Dublin, CA 94568
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl
Dublin, CA 94568
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy
Dublin, CA 94588
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy
Dublin, CA 94568
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd
Dublin, CA 94568

Similar Pages

Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms
Dublin Apartments under $2,800Dublin Apartments with Parking
Dublin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CA
San Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Dublin

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity