9720 Brookpark Road

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

New Price! 4 Bedroom Home in Downey - This beautiful Home in now available in Downey. It is close to the 605 and 5 freeways, and has all new wood flooring in the kitchen/family room, entry and hallway. New carpet is in the formal living room and bedrooms. The formal living room has a gas fireplace with a large picture window which is great for entertaining. The kitchen has a stove and built-in microwave with open ceilings with a sliding glass door out to the covered patio and back yard.



this property is shown by appointment only so call the office and schedule your appointment right away!



NO SMOKING

NO PETS



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

* The occupancy limit 6 people

* Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID

* Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.



No Pets Allowed



