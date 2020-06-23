Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan

4 Bedroom House Plus Bonus Room Now Availabe to Rent! Hurry this House Won't Last! - 4 Bedroom House Approximately 1,400 SF on 6,136 SF Lot! Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: All Appliances in Kitchen Includes Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer. Bonus Room Can Be Used as Office Space or Extra Living/Lounge Area. Recessed Lighting & Hardwood Floors Throughout, with Tile in Kitchen & Bathroom. Plenty of Storage Space, All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans. Central AC & Heat. Large Gated Back Yard, Great for BBQs or Just Hanging Out. 2-Car Garage with Plenty of Driveway Parking. Storage Shed in the Back Yard. This Ad Does Not Give this Home Justice - A MUST SEE!!! Hurry this House Wont Last!!



The Neighborhood: Quiet, Safe Neighborhood. Very Close to Griffiths Middle School, Woman's Club of Downey, The Market Place Grill, Rio Hondo Golf Club; Easily Hop on the 5, 605, 710, or 105 Freeways. All the Amenities at Your Convenience - Many Retail & Entertainment (Downey Promenade, Downey Landing and Downey Gateway) Options are Just a 15-30 Minute Drive.



Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:

*Application Fee $45 ($5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)

*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.

*1-Year Lease Term

*Tenant Pays All Utilities

*Landlord Pays for Gardening Service

*No Pets



If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.



Address is 9703 Richeon Ave, Downey CA 90240. Between Lubec Street and Noren Street.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/



Edgar A. Macas

Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.

Property Manager

License #01351837

323-639-0888 (Direct)

323-207-8242 (Assistant)

edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com

www.casarealtyinvestments.com

www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias



