Downey, CA
9703 Richeon Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

9703 Richeon Ave

9703 Richeon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9703 Richeon Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 Bedroom House Plus Bonus Room Now Availabe to Rent! Hurry this House Won't Last! - 4 Bedroom House Approximately 1,400 SF on 6,136 SF Lot! Enjoy ALL the Amenities of a Home: All Appliances in Kitchen Includes Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer. Bonus Room Can Be Used as Office Space or Extra Living/Lounge Area. Recessed Lighting & Hardwood Floors Throughout, with Tile in Kitchen & Bathroom. Plenty of Storage Space, All Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans. Central AC & Heat. Large Gated Back Yard, Great for BBQs or Just Hanging Out. 2-Car Garage with Plenty of Driveway Parking. Storage Shed in the Back Yard. This Ad Does Not Give this Home Justice - A MUST SEE!!! Hurry this House Wont Last!!

The Neighborhood: Quiet, Safe Neighborhood. Very Close to Griffiths Middle School, Woman's Club of Downey, The Market Place Grill, Rio Hondo Golf Club; Easily Hop on the 5, 605, 710, or 105 Freeways. All the Amenities at Your Convenience - Many Retail & Entertainment (Downey Promenade, Downey Landing and Downey Gateway) Options are Just a 15-30 Minute Drive.

Move-In Requirements & Main Terms:
*Application Fee $45 ($5 Convenience Fee for Credit Card Payment)
*Deposit: 1-Month Security Deposit, as long as credit, income and rent history are good.
*1-Year Lease Term
*Tenant Pays All Utilities
*Landlord Pays for Gardening Service
*No Pets

If you have any further questions or would like to arrange an appointment to check out the property please feel free to contact me anytime.

Address is 9703 Richeon Ave, Downey CA 90240. Between Lubec Street and Noren Street.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: http://casarealtyinvestments.com/available-listings/

Edgar A. Macas
Casa Realty & Investments, Inc.
Property Manager
License #01351837
323-639-0888 (Direct)
323-207-8242 (Assistant)
edgar@casarealtyinvestments.com
www.casarealtyinvestments.com
www.linkedin.com/in/edgarmacias

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4715071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

