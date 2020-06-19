All apartments in Downey
Last updated March 19 2019

9357 Parrot Avenue

9357 Parrot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9357 Parrot Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Spotless 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in a beautiful neighborhood of North Downey. Home features open beam ceilings with a mix of hardwood, tile and new laminate flooring. Features include central air conditioning, plantation shutters, huge storage closets and two separate fireplaces. Beautiful backyard with covered patio. The home features brand new items including a new refrigerator, dish washer and water heater. Laundry washer and dryer included. Pets considered with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9357 Parrot Avenue have any available units?
9357 Parrot Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9357 Parrot Avenue have?
Some of 9357 Parrot Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9357 Parrot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9357 Parrot Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9357 Parrot Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9357 Parrot Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9357 Parrot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9357 Parrot Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9357 Parrot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9357 Parrot Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9357 Parrot Avenue have a pool?
No, 9357 Parrot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9357 Parrot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9357 Parrot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9357 Parrot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9357 Parrot Avenue has units with dishwashers.
