9357 Parrot Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Spotless 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in a beautiful neighborhood of North Downey. Home features open beam ceilings with a mix of hardwood, tile and new laminate flooring. Features include central air conditioning, plantation shutters, huge storage closets and two separate fireplaces. Beautiful backyard with covered patio. The home features brand new items including a new refrigerator, dish washer and water heater. Laundry washer and dryer included. Pets considered with additional deposit.