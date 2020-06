Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse, 1,500 square feet of living space, with 2 car attached garage, air conditioning, and enclosed downstairs patio and upstairs deck/ balcony. Tiled flooring in kitchen, nook, living room and bathrooms. New vinyl flooring on staircase and all bedrooms upstairs. Close to all freeways and centrally located in City of Downey. Community laundry facilities and guest parking located next to unit. A must see to fully appreciate!