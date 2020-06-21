All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 9221 Raviller Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
9221 Raviller Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9221 Raviller Drive

9221 Raviller Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9221 Raviller Drive, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Abide in Serenity. Opulent Expansive Ranch-Style Home Nestled on Tree-Lined Street Makes Lease-Debut. Private Picturesque Garden Meticulously Landscaped inspires Fun, Feasts & Family. Features exceed Abounding Natural Light, Plantation Shutters throughout, Dual Entry, Ambient Recessed Lighting and a Sensational Floor Plan. Moreover, Masterfully Restored is a Master Suite with Direct Personal Patio-Access. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, and a Detached 2-Car Garage await you - whether Single Ready-to-Mingle, a Family Devoted
Abide in Serenity. Opulent Expansive Ranch-Style Home Nestled on Tree-Lined Street Makes Lease-Debut. Private Picturesque Garden Meticulously Landscaped inspires Fun, Feasts & Family. Features exceed Abounding Natural Light, Plantation Shutters throughout, Dual Entry, Ambient Recessed Lighting and a Sensational Floor Plan. Moreover, Masterfully Restored is a Master Suite with Direct Personal Patio-Access. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, and a Detached 2-Car Garage await you - whether Single Ready-to-Mingle, a Family Devoted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9221 Raviller Drive have any available units?
9221 Raviller Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9221 Raviller Drive have?
Some of 9221 Raviller Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9221 Raviller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9221 Raviller Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9221 Raviller Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9221 Raviller Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9221 Raviller Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9221 Raviller Drive does offer parking.
Does 9221 Raviller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9221 Raviller Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9221 Raviller Drive have a pool?
No, 9221 Raviller Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9221 Raviller Drive have accessible units?
No, 9221 Raviller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9221 Raviller Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9221 Raviller Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles