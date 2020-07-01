All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 9219 Hasty Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
9219 Hasty Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

9219 Hasty Avenue

9219 Hasty Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9219 Hasty Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
Newly Available, if interested you have to email: erikarivera29.er@gmail.com (we will reply back in the order of contact till we have a deposit). - If interested email to: erikarivera29.er@gmail.com and leave your phone number to set up a showing!

If interested in applying prior to any public showing, you apply through the internet site:

americancapitalrealty.appfolio.com/listings/listings

Please note that if you apply on line, we will still process the applications in the order received. If we get to your On-line application without or with a showing, and then you want to back out, your Application Fee will not be refunded, as we have started processing your application. Many people apply on-line to attempt to jump in front of others sight unseen, your application fee will only be refunded, if the party or person ahead of you rents the unit. We would mail any application fees back to you, for only applications that we have received and not started processing.

The property is a Residential House in the middle of a Residential neighborhood. .

2- Bedroom

1-Bath

1-Car Private Garage plus driveway.

Large Backyard, normal front yard (talking to the Ownership about water saving front yard landscaping).

Range

Dishwasher

Vertical Blinds

Heating

Newer Flooring (vinyl planking/Carpeting).

$1995 Monthly (1-Year Lease minimum required)

$1200 Security Deposit (OAC).

Ownership will pay the Landscaper.

We usually remodel any newly vacated unit by Freshly Painting and Freshly Cleaning the Units. The Flooring is Freshly Cleaned or Shampood and was newly installed for prior to the last tenancy, and in great condition. This unit is not a remodel, but has some nice features, as is!

Pets- We will consider Indoor Cats and other small types of Pets will be considered (No Pet Dogs). All Pets must be indoor Pets only!. Deposit required for each Pet (limit one Cat allowed only), and/or for the other types of Pets contained in a Cage, Tank, Aquarium a deposit could be charged if over 5 gallons, to a maximum of 25 gallons.

Utilities- The Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water and Trash. Ownership will be paying the landscaping, as the last tenancy wasn't maintaining the yard. The tenant would have to check on the availability of Cable or Internet Services and for Satellite Dishes we do have certain Rules and Restrictions.

We have hired a local individual out of Downey to assist in showing the unit, but showing times will be coordinated on a limited availability as per his availability.

We may schedule by Open Houses which would be set up based on the Responses received, thus please watch for a return email on time/date for the next potential showing.

We will have applications at the unit during showings. The application processing fee is $40 per adult. Each adult interested will have to complete an application. We will only take certified funds for the application processing fee (cashier's check or money order or cash, no personal checks). Application Processing Fees are not refundable. Also the Agent showing will have receipts and business card and will show ID upon request!

For a 2-Bedroom, we will only accept a maximum of 5 people in a 2-Bedroom).

Directions- It is south of Telegraph and north of the 5 Freeway. Hasty intersects Telegraph Road, and is east of Lakewood Blvd. & 605 Freeway.

The Property is Professionally Managed by American Capital Realty Group, Inc. (AMCAP) in Irvine, California, but please do not call our Corporate Office about this rental, as we are not working this rental from that location. If you do call, you will be referred back to the email, as that will not put you in front of the contacts already received.

Prices are subject to change, based on availability and unit improvements.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5307184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9219 Hasty Avenue have any available units?
9219 Hasty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 9219 Hasty Avenue have?
Some of 9219 Hasty Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9219 Hasty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9219 Hasty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9219 Hasty Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9219 Hasty Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9219 Hasty Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9219 Hasty Avenue offers parking.
Does 9219 Hasty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9219 Hasty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9219 Hasty Avenue have a pool?
No, 9219 Hasty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9219 Hasty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9219 Hasty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9219 Hasty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9219 Hasty Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles