9219 Hasty Avenue

Newly Available, if interested you have to email: erikarivera29.er@gmail.com (we will reply back in the order of contact till we have a deposit). - If interested email to: erikarivera29.er@gmail.com and leave your phone number to set up a showing!



If interested in applying prior to any public showing, you apply through the internet site:



americancapitalrealty.appfolio.com/listings/listings



Please note that if you apply on line, we will still process the applications in the order received. If we get to your On-line application without or with a showing, and then you want to back out, your Application Fee will not be refunded, as we have started processing your application. Many people apply on-line to attempt to jump in front of others sight unseen, your application fee will only be refunded, if the party or person ahead of you rents the unit. We would mail any application fees back to you, for only applications that we have received and not started processing.



The property is a Residential House in the middle of a Residential neighborhood. .



2- Bedroom



1-Bath



1-Car Private Garage plus driveway.



Large Backyard, normal front yard (talking to the Ownership about water saving front yard landscaping).



Range



Dishwasher



Vertical Blinds



Heating



Newer Flooring (vinyl planking/Carpeting).



$1995 Monthly (1-Year Lease minimum required)



$1200 Security Deposit (OAC).



Ownership will pay the Landscaper.



We usually remodel any newly vacated unit by Freshly Painting and Freshly Cleaning the Units. The Flooring is Freshly Cleaned or Shampood and was newly installed for prior to the last tenancy, and in great condition. This unit is not a remodel, but has some nice features, as is!



Pets- We will consider Indoor Cats and other small types of Pets will be considered (No Pet Dogs). All Pets must be indoor Pets only!. Deposit required for each Pet (limit one Cat allowed only), and/or for the other types of Pets contained in a Cage, Tank, Aquarium a deposit could be charged if over 5 gallons, to a maximum of 25 gallons.



Utilities- The Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water and Trash. Ownership will be paying the landscaping, as the last tenancy wasn't maintaining the yard. The tenant would have to check on the availability of Cable or Internet Services and for Satellite Dishes we do have certain Rules and Restrictions.



We have hired a local individual out of Downey to assist in showing the unit, but showing times will be coordinated on a limited availability as per his availability.



We may schedule by Open Houses which would be set up based on the Responses received, thus please watch for a return email on time/date for the next potential showing.



We will have applications at the unit during showings. The application processing fee is $40 per adult. Each adult interested will have to complete an application. We will only take certified funds for the application processing fee (cashier's check or money order or cash, no personal checks). Application Processing Fees are not refundable. Also the Agent showing will have receipts and business card and will show ID upon request!



For a 2-Bedroom, we will only accept a maximum of 5 people in a 2-Bedroom).



Directions- It is south of Telegraph and north of the 5 Freeway. Hasty intersects Telegraph Road, and is east of Lakewood Blvd. & 605 Freeway.



The Property is Professionally Managed by American Capital Realty Group, Inc. (AMCAP) in Irvine, California, but please do not call our Corporate Office about this rental, as we are not working this rental from that location. If you do call, you will be referred back to the email, as that will not put you in front of the contacts already received.



Prices are subject to change, based on availability and unit improvements.



No Dogs Allowed



