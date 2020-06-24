All apartments in Downey
Downey, CA
9191 Florence Avenue
9191 Florence Avenue

9191 Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9191 Florence Avenue, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

patio / balcony
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2.50 bath condo for lease in Northeast Downey area. Move-in condition. As you entered the condo, there is a convenient 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Step down into your open floor plan family room and dining area off the kitchen. There is a patio off of the family room too. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Large master bedroom suite features walk-in style closet, an extra closet and vanity area. The master bedroom has its own private bathroom with a tub. The second bedroom is large and there is a hallway bathroom close by. This is a two-bedroom, two and a half bathroom condo with over 1570 square feet. Visit https://www.RedWagonTeam.com/listings/ for more details and a private condo tour of this property for lease in Downey, California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9191 Florence Avenue have any available units?
9191 Florence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 9191 Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9191 Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9191 Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9191 Florence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 9191 Florence Avenue offer parking?
No, 9191 Florence Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9191 Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9191 Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9191 Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 9191 Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9191 Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9191 Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9191 Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9191 Florence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9191 Florence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9191 Florence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
