9191 Florence Avenue

Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2.50 bath condo for lease in Northeast Downey area. Move-in condition. As you entered the condo, there is a convenient 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Step down into your open floor plan family room and dining area off the kitchen. There is a patio off of the family room too. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Large master bedroom suite features walk-in style closet, an extra closet and vanity area. The master bedroom has its own private bathroom with a tub. The second bedroom is large and there is a hallway bathroom close by. This is a two-bedroom, two and a half bathroom condo with over 1570 square feet. Visit https://www.RedWagonTeam.com/listings/ for more details and a private condo tour of this property for lease in Downey, California.