8427 Tweedy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is a brand-new single-family residence, that has never been lived in before! Don’t’ missed out to live in this spacious and modern home. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage, central AC/Heating plus access to a private pool, BBQ area and is gated for added security with plenty of guess parking. As you walk in you will notice is modern look with beautiful laminate flooring and recess lighting thru out the entire house. First floor has a spacious bedroom with its own full size bathroom then you go upstairs to the main living area which you’ll enjoy a gorgeous open floor plan living room, dining room, gourmet kitchen with modern cabinets, granite countertop, dual farm sink, new appliances and a restroom. One the main features of this floor is the big sliding doors that lead to your own personal balcony where you can spend mornings and evenings enjoying some peace and quiet. Then the last level you will have your own personal oasis master bedroom with a huge closet and master bathroom, down the hall the other two bedrooms are located along a full-size restroom.