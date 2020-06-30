All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 8342 Telegraph Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
8342 Telegraph Road
Last updated October 30 2019 at 12:09 PM

8342 Telegraph Road

8342 Telegraph Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8342 Telegraph Road, Downey, CA 90240
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Built in 2005, this spacious two-story house resides in the gated community of Birchbark Villas. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs include a large master with two walk-in closets and a master bath with a soaking tub, shower, and double sink. The updated kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining area, breakfast nook, and a large open living room. Laundry hookups in a laundry room are all inside (machines not included). Additional features include office space on the second-floor landing, laundry room, a generous side yard, and an attached two-car garage. The entire unit is very well maintained. The entire upstairs and stairs has new hardwood flooring and there is fresh paint throughout. The house is North facing and is just minutes away from the 5 freeway, 10-15 minutes away from Downtown LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8342 Telegraph Road have any available units?
8342 Telegraph Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8342 Telegraph Road have?
Some of 8342 Telegraph Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8342 Telegraph Road currently offering any rent specials?
8342 Telegraph Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8342 Telegraph Road pet-friendly?
No, 8342 Telegraph Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8342 Telegraph Road offer parking?
Yes, 8342 Telegraph Road offers parking.
Does 8342 Telegraph Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8342 Telegraph Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8342 Telegraph Road have a pool?
No, 8342 Telegraph Road does not have a pool.
Does 8342 Telegraph Road have accessible units?
No, 8342 Telegraph Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8342 Telegraph Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8342 Telegraph Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles