8342 Telegraph Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Built in 2005, this spacious two-story house resides in the gated community of Birchbark Villas. Four spacious bedrooms upstairs include a large master with two walk-in closets and a master bath with a soaking tub, shower, and double sink. The updated kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a dining area, breakfast nook, and a large open living room. Laundry hookups in a laundry room are all inside (machines not included). Additional features include office space on the second-floor landing, laundry room, a generous side yard, and an attached two-car garage. The entire unit is very well maintained. The entire upstairs and stairs has new hardwood flooring and there is fresh paint throughout. The house is North facing and is just minutes away from the 5 freeway, 10-15 minutes away from Downtown LA.