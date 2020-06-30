8012 Olive Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LEASING OPPORTUNITY FURNISHED Amazing 4bdrm 4 bath tri-level townhome features 1 bdrm in the lower level with full bathroom and walk in closet, 2 car attached garage, mid level you will find a lovely open floor plan with kitchen, dining area, living room, lots of windows brings in so much light, and a bright and airy kitchen with quartz counters/island all furnshed kitchen with dining tables, stool chairs, full living room set and lamps and Tv,

upstairs are 3bdrm with beds and nighstands and dressers in each bdrm HURRY THIS OPPORTUNITY wont last, near downtown Downey, shopping and schools.