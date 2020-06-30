All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 8012 Olive Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
8012 Olive Lane
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

8012 Olive Lane

8012 Olive Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8012 Olive Ln, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LEASING OPPORTUNITY FURNISHED Amazing 4bdrm 4 bath tri-level townhome features 1 bdrm in the lower level with full bathroom and walk in closet, 2 car attached garage, mid level you will find a lovely open floor plan with kitchen, dining area, living room, lots of windows brings in so much light, and a bright and airy kitchen with quartz counters/island all furnshed kitchen with dining tables, stool chairs, full living room set and lamps and Tv,
upstairs are 3bdrm with beds and nighstands and dressers in each bdrm HURRY THIS OPPORTUNITY wont last, near downtown Downey, shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8012 Olive Lane have any available units?
8012 Olive Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8012 Olive Lane have?
Some of 8012 Olive Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8012 Olive Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8012 Olive Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8012 Olive Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8012 Olive Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 8012 Olive Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8012 Olive Lane offers parking.
Does 8012 Olive Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8012 Olive Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8012 Olive Lane have a pool?
No, 8012 Olive Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8012 Olive Lane have accessible units?
No, 8012 Olive Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8012 Olive Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8012 Olive Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles