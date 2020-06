Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

This home has it all: Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Balcony, large second bedroom, and full Bathroom all upstairs. Kitchen made for entertaining with view of the Living and Dining areas. Living room has a fireplace. Two patios one off the living room and one off the dining room. Forced heating and air conditioning, Laundry with washer and dryer. Two covered parking. Community pool. Next to Los Amigos Country club and Golf Course.