Downey, CA
7112 Stewart and Gray Rd
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

7112 Stewart and Gray Rd

7112 Stewart and Gray Road · No Longer Available
Location

7112 Stewart and Gray Road, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Downey Unit! Great location! - NOT CURRENTLY SHOWING - Thank you for your interest; we are currently processing the applications we have for this unit.

A great opportunity to lease a remodeled unit in beautiful Downey. Property is in great condition, with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen and open floor plan. New flooring throughout, Washer and Dryer Area. Great location near shops and freeways. Email for quickest response. Apply on www.elcaminopm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd have any available units?
7112 Stewart and Gray Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
Is 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Stewart and Gray Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd offer parking?
No, 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd have a pool?
No, 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd have accessible units?
No, 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7112 Stewart and Gray Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

