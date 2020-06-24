12737 Barlin Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

-Brand new recess lighting

-Spacious living room

-Spacious kitchen/dining area

-Laundry hookups

-Single car garage

-Private driveway parking with room for 2 additional cars

-Newer bathroom

-Newer kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertops

-AC wall unit & gas heater

-PERFECT LOCATION! The home is just 1 mile away from Downey's main shopping centers: The Downey Landing and Apollo Way, which include plenty of shopping stores and dining restaurants, as well as a Cinemark Dine-In/Lounge Movie Theatre and 24 hr. Fitness. The 105 Freeway, Metro Green Line, and Stonewood Shopping Mall are also within 1-2 miles.



