Downey, CA
12737 Barlin Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12737 Barlin Ave

12737 Barlin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

12737 Barlin Ave, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
-Brand new recess lighting
-Spacious living room
-Spacious kitchen/dining area
-Laundry hookups
-Single car garage
-Private driveway parking with room for 2 additional cars
-Newer bathroom
-Newer kitchen with maple cabinets and granite countertops
-AC wall unit & gas heater
-PERFECT LOCATION! The home is just 1 mile away from Downey's main shopping centers: The Downey Landing and Apollo Way, which include plenty of shopping stores and dining restaurants, as well as a Cinemark Dine-In/Lounge Movie Theatre and 24 hr. Fitness. The 105 Freeway, Metro Green Line, and Stonewood Shopping Mall are also within 1-2 miles.

(RLNE2706011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12737 Barlin Ave have any available units?
12737 Barlin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 12737 Barlin Ave have?
Some of 12737 Barlin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12737 Barlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12737 Barlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12737 Barlin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12737 Barlin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12737 Barlin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12737 Barlin Ave offers parking.
Does 12737 Barlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12737 Barlin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12737 Barlin Ave have a pool?
No, 12737 Barlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12737 Barlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 12737 Barlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12737 Barlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12737 Barlin Ave has units with dishwashers.
