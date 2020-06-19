12542 Paramount Blvd

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

SENIOR APARTMENTS 55+ ONLY



**2 BEDROOM AVAILABLE NOW**



**MOVE IN JANUARY 1ST**



KEY FEATURES:

Bedrooms: 2B/2BA

Parking: 1 ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING SPACE

Deposit: 1 MONTH OF RENT-$1,575

Pets Policy: NO PETS

Smoking Policy: NON SMOKING

Laundry: SHARED

Property Type: APARTMENT



DESCRIPTION:



QUIET, CLEAN, NEWLY UPGRADED, WELL-MAINTAINED SENIOR APARTMENTS



APPLICATION & CREDIT CHECK - $25 CASH ONLY



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



* Gas,Water and Trash is included

* 6 Month Term, to Month to Month

* Two Separate Recreation Rooms

* Elevator Access Throughout The Community

* Located Two Blocks From Apollo Park Senior Center

* Sparkling Swimming Pool and Sun Deck

* Heated Therapeutic Spa

* 24 Hour Laundry Facilities-On-Site

* Vending Machines and Coin Machine On-Site

* All Units have Private Balcony

* BBQ Grills (Propane)

* 24-Hours Maintenance Services

* Complete Fire Sprinkler and Smoke Alarm System

* Lushly Landscaped Ground



APARTMENT FEATURES:



*Central A/C and Heating in all units

*Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances

*Electric Stove, Range and Dishwasher Included

*Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring

*New Carpet in All Bedrooms

*Beautiful New Full Kitchen Sink with New Water Fixture

*New Kitchen and Bathroom Countertops

*New Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets

*Stunning New Light Fixtures in Kitchen and Bath

*Charming New Ceiling Fan in Dining Area

*Extra Closet Space in Dining Area

*Spacious Patio/Balcony in Every Unit

*1Bed/1Bath- 659 Sqft

*2Bed/2Bath- 915 Sqft