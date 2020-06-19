All apartments in Downey
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12542 Paramount Blvd

12542 Paramount Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12542 Paramount Boulevard, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
SENIOR APARTMENTS 55+ ONLY

**2 BEDROOM AVAILABLE NOW**

**MOVE IN JANUARY 1ST**

KEY FEATURES:
Bedrooms: 2B/2BA
Parking: 1 ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING SPACE
Deposit: 1 MONTH OF RENT-$1,575
Pets Policy: NO PETS
Smoking Policy: NON SMOKING
Laundry: SHARED
Property Type: APARTMENT

DESCRIPTION:

QUIET, CLEAN, NEWLY UPGRADED, WELL-MAINTAINED SENIOR APARTMENTS

APPLICATION & CREDIT CHECK - $25 CASH ONLY

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

* Gas,Water and Trash is included
* 6 Month Term, to Month to Month
* Two Separate Recreation Rooms
* Elevator Access Throughout The Community
* Located Two Blocks From Apollo Park Senior Center
* Sparkling Swimming Pool and Sun Deck
* Heated Therapeutic Spa
* 24 Hour Laundry Facilities-On-Site
* Vending Machines and Coin Machine On-Site
* All Units have Private Balcony
* BBQ Grills (Propane)
* 24-Hours Maintenance Services
* Complete Fire Sprinkler and Smoke Alarm System
* Lushly Landscaped Ground

APARTMENT FEATURES:

*Central A/C and Heating in all units
*Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
*Electric Stove, Range and Dishwasher Included
*Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring
*New Carpet in All Bedrooms
*Beautiful New Full Kitchen Sink with New Water Fixture
*New Kitchen and Bathroom Countertops
*New Kitchen and Bathroom Cabinets
*Stunning New Light Fixtures in Kitchen and Bath
*Charming New Ceiling Fan in Dining Area
*Extra Closet Space in Dining Area
*Spacious Patio/Balcony in Every Unit
*1Bed/1Bath- 659 Sqft
*2Bed/2Bath- 915 Sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12542 Paramount Blvd have any available units?
12542 Paramount Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 12542 Paramount Blvd have?
Some of 12542 Paramount Blvd's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12542 Paramount Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12542 Paramount Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12542 Paramount Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12542 Paramount Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12542 Paramount Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12542 Paramount Blvd does offer parking.
Does 12542 Paramount Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12542 Paramount Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12542 Paramount Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12542 Paramount Blvd has a pool.
Does 12542 Paramount Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12542 Paramount Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12542 Paramount Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12542 Paramount Blvd has units with dishwashers.
