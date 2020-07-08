All apartments in Downey
12225 Pomering Road

Location

12225 Pomering Road, Downey, CA 90242
Downey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Discounted Rent $2995
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house
Features included in this house, hardwood floors throughout, large family room with wood burning fireplace and French doors that open to a covered patio and backyard.

The formal living room boasts a second fireplace, formal dinning room and kitchen are open with lots of windows and cabinets with quartz counters and subway tiles. This home was completely remodeled less than 2 years ago.

Finished 2 car garage is attached, with direct access to the house. Lots of attic storage, with access from garage as well as house hallway. House is situated on a corner lot at end of the street.

Some animals OK , but must get prior management approval, there are some restrictions.

Renters pay all utilities. Furniture not included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12225 Pomering Road have any available units?
12225 Pomering Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 12225 Pomering Road have?
Some of 12225 Pomering Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12225 Pomering Road currently offering any rent specials?
12225 Pomering Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12225 Pomering Road pet-friendly?
No, 12225 Pomering Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 12225 Pomering Road offer parking?
Yes, 12225 Pomering Road offers parking.
Does 12225 Pomering Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12225 Pomering Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12225 Pomering Road have a pool?
No, 12225 Pomering Road does not have a pool.
Does 12225 Pomering Road have accessible units?
No, 12225 Pomering Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12225 Pomering Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12225 Pomering Road has units with dishwashers.

