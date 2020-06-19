All apartments in Downey
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11740 Downey Avenue

11740 Downey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11740 Downey Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED COZY DUPLEX HOME - 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Living Room, Dining Area, Granite countertop in Kitchen, Window AC units in Living Room & each Bedroom. Newer dual pane energy efficient windows, ceiling fans & new paint throughout. Washer & dryer hook-up in shared 2 car garage. Additional 2 car driveway parking available. Unlike most duplexes, this unit shares a wall with the garage, not with the neighbor. Weekly Gardening service is paid by owner. Tenant pays for ALL utilities: Electricity, Gas, Water, & Trash. No Smoking & No Pets on Property. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Businesses, Schools & Freeways. 1 Year Lease Minimum. Move-in: 1st Month’s Rent + Security Deposit. Shown by appointment only. Don't delay, CALL Terry Flores TODAY at 562-999-1944 to set up appointment to view. **BEWARE OF SCAMS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11740 Downey Avenue have any available units?
11740 Downey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 11740 Downey Avenue have?
Some of 11740 Downey Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11740 Downey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11740 Downey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11740 Downey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11740 Downey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 11740 Downey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11740 Downey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11740 Downey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11740 Downey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11740 Downey Avenue have a pool?
No, 11740 Downey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11740 Downey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11740 Downey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11740 Downey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11740 Downey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
