11740 Downey Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN READY BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED COZY DUPLEX HOME - 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Living Room, Dining Area, Granite countertop in Kitchen, Window AC units in Living Room & each Bedroom. Newer dual pane energy efficient windows, ceiling fans & new paint throughout. Washer & dryer hook-up in shared 2 car garage. Additional 2 car driveway parking available. Unlike most duplexes, this unit shares a wall with the garage, not with the neighbor. Weekly Gardening service is paid by owner. Tenant pays for ALL utilities: Electricity, Gas, Water, & Trash. No Smoking & No Pets on Property. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Businesses, Schools & Freeways. 1 Year Lease Minimum. Move-in: 1st Month’s Rent + Security Deposit. Shown by appointment only. Don't delay, CALL Terry Flores TODAY at 562-999-1944 to set up appointment to view. **BEWARE OF SCAMS**