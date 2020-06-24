All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
11608 COLDBROOK Avenue
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:06 PM

11608 COLDBROOK Avenue

11608 Coldbrook Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11608 Coldbrook Ave, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great place to call home. Newly renovated with Engineer wood floors, newer vanities, base boards, refinished cabinets and freshly painted in earth tones . This large 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit has a patio/balcony with private entrance and security gate. It has its own washer and dyer hook ups.There is a Two car garage with remote control access. No one above and no one below. Centrally located within walking distance to Downey Landing, The Promenade and Stonewood Mall shopping centers. Easy access to the 5, 105, 605 and 91 freeways.
If you require further information send a text with tenant information including email and an application will be sent to you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue have any available units?
11608 COLDBROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue have?
Some of 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11608 COLDBROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue offers parking.
Does 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue have a pool?
No, 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11608 COLDBROOK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles