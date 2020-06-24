11608 COLDBROOK Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A great place to call home. Newly renovated with Engineer wood floors, newer vanities, base boards, refinished cabinets and freshly painted in earth tones . This large 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit has a patio/balcony with private entrance and security gate. It has its own washer and dyer hook ups.There is a Two car garage with remote control access. No one above and no one below. Centrally located within walking distance to Downey Landing, The Promenade and Stonewood Mall shopping centers. Easy access to the 5, 105, 605 and 91 freeways.

If you require further information send a text with tenant information including email and an application will be sent to you.