Downey, CA
10737 Cecilia St.
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

10737 Cecilia St.

10737 Cecilia Street · No Longer Available
Location

10737 Cecilia Street, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c980824023 ----
This spacious home built in 1950 with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath is approximately 1,047 sq ft. Rooms include living room, dining room, open concept kitchen. Other features include vinyl windows, wall heater, ceiling fans, slate floor in the bathroom, laminate flooring in the kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms, an eye-catching backyard with a covered patio, and a 2 car garage with built in cabinets plus washer and dryer hook-ups inside. Close to Wilderness park, freeways (5, 605, 105), and Downey?s premier shopping centers, like the Downey Landing and Stonewood Mall. Apply early - this home goes fast!

Pet Policy: No pet property
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1950
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Garage / Parking: Two car garage
Flooring: Tile, carpet and laminate floors
Yard: Front yard and backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Backyard
Long Driveway
Two Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10737 Cecilia St. have any available units?
10737 Cecilia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10737 Cecilia St. have?
Some of 10737 Cecilia St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10737 Cecilia St. currently offering any rent specials?
10737 Cecilia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10737 Cecilia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10737 Cecilia St. is pet friendly.
Does 10737 Cecilia St. offer parking?
Yes, 10737 Cecilia St. offers parking.
Does 10737 Cecilia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10737 Cecilia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10737 Cecilia St. have a pool?
No, 10737 Cecilia St. does not have a pool.
Does 10737 Cecilia St. have accessible units?
No, 10737 Cecilia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10737 Cecilia St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10737 Cecilia St. has units with dishwashers.

