10737 Cecilia St.

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c980824023 ----
This spacious home built in 1950 with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath is approximately 1,047 sq ft. Rooms include living room, dining room, open concept kitchen. Other features include vinyl windows, wall heater, ceiling fans, slate floor in the bathroom, laminate flooring in the kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms, an eye-catching backyard with a covered patio, and a 2 car garage with built in cabinets plus washer and dryer hook-ups inside. Close to Wilderness park, freeways (5, 605, 105), and Downey?s premier shopping centers, like the Downey Landing and Stonewood Mall. Apply early - this home goes fast!
Pet Policy: No pet property
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1950
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Garage / Parking: Two car garage
Flooring: Tile, carpet and laminate floors
Yard: Front yard and backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Backyard
Long Driveway
Two Car Garage