10737 Cecilia St.

This spacious home built in 1950 with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath is approximately 1,047 sq ft. Rooms include living room, dining room, open concept kitchen. Other features include vinyl windows, wall heater, ceiling fans, slate floor in the bathroom, laminate flooring in the kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms, an eye-catching backyard with a covered patio, and a 2 car garage with built in cabinets plus washer and dryer hook-ups inside. Close to Wilderness park, freeways (5, 605, 105), and Downey?s premier shopping centers, like the Downey Landing and Stonewood Mall. Apply early - this home goes fast!



Pet Policy: No pet property

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1950

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal

Garage / Parking: Two car garage

Flooring: Tile, carpet and laminate floors

Yard: Front yard and backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



