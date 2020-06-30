10632 Western Ave 5

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils

2 Bedroom Downtown Downey - Property Id: 248605



Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Downtown Downey near:



Great schools (Elementary, Middle, High School)

Parks

Lots of Entertainment



No Section 8

Credit Score above 600

Water and Trash Included

Parking Included



This is a must see! And for the price it will not last long. Message to get an appointment for viewing!



Pets under 10LBS are ok with deposit and rent (one time 300$ Deposit) (100$ Rent/Month)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248605

