Home
/
Downey, CA
/
10632 Western Ave 5
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:55 AM

10632 Western Ave 5

10632 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10632 Western Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom Downtown Downey - Property Id: 248605

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Downtown Downey near:

Great schools (Elementary, Middle, High School)
Parks
Lots of Entertainment

No Section 8
Credit Score above 600
Water and Trash Included
Parking Included

This is a must see! And for the price it will not last long. Message to get an appointment for viewing!

Pets under 10LBS are ok with deposit and rent (one time 300$ Deposit) (100$ Rent/Month)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248605
Property Id 248605

(RLNE5658231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10632 Western Ave 5 have any available units?
10632 Western Ave 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10632 Western Ave 5 have?
Some of 10632 Western Ave 5's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10632 Western Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
10632 Western Ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10632 Western Ave 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10632 Western Ave 5 is pet friendly.
Does 10632 Western Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 10632 Western Ave 5 offers parking.
Does 10632 Western Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10632 Western Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10632 Western Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 10632 Western Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 10632 Western Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 10632 Western Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 10632 Western Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10632 Western Ave 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

