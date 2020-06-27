10521 Lakewood Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 10521 Lakewood Blvd #5. We are pleased to offer this large (1800 Square Feet) Townhouse style, 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. This home features a large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen that leads to your large private patio with lots of natural light. This unit also includes laundry hookups off the kitchen floor along with direct access 2 car garage parking. This home has new paint, new flooring throughout, new dishwasher, new showers and plumbing fixtures. Property is turnkey and is move-in ready! Call James today for an appointment!