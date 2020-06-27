All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 10521 Lakewood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
10521 Lakewood Boulevard
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

10521 Lakewood Boulevard

10521 Lakewood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10521 Lakewood Boulevard, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 10521 Lakewood Blvd #5. We are pleased to offer this large (1800 Square Feet) Townhouse style, 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath. This home features a large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen that leads to your large private patio with lots of natural light. This unit also includes laundry hookups off the kitchen floor along with direct access 2 car garage parking. This home has new paint, new flooring throughout, new dishwasher, new showers and plumbing fixtures. Property is turnkey and is move-in ready! Call James today for an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 Lakewood Boulevard have any available units?
10521 Lakewood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10521 Lakewood Boulevard have?
Some of 10521 Lakewood Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10521 Lakewood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10521 Lakewood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 Lakewood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10521 Lakewood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 10521 Lakewood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10521 Lakewood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10521 Lakewood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 Lakewood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 Lakewood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 10521 Lakewood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 10521 Lakewood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10521 Lakewood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 Lakewood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10521 Lakewood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles