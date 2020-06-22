All apartments in Downey
Find more places like 10400 Downey Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Downey, CA
/
10400 Downey Avenue
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

10400 Downey Avenue

10400 Downey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Downey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10400 Downey Avenue, Downey, CA 90241
Downey

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
FOR SALE OF FOR LEASE. This SPACIOUS condo is bright, has an open floor plan, a long kitchen with built ins, a dining area, a bonus area perfect for office or play and a master bedroom with multiple closets and bathroom w/ separate tub and shower. Welcome to perfect condo living that features 2 spacious bedrooms, and 2 baths! Additional features include stove, refrigerator, central air and heat and assigned parking. Located walking distance to Downtown Downey, home to Portos, restaurants, walking distance to schools and many shops. Come see what 1,353 sq. ft. of comfortable living looks like!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10400 Downey Avenue have any available units?
10400 Downey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downey, CA.
How much is rent in Downey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
What amenities does 10400 Downey Avenue have?
Some of 10400 Downey Avenue's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10400 Downey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10400 Downey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10400 Downey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10400 Downey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downey.
Does 10400 Downey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10400 Downey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10400 Downey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10400 Downey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10400 Downey Avenue have a pool?
No, 10400 Downey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10400 Downey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10400 Downey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10400 Downey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10400 Downey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane
Downey, CA 90242
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA 90242
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue
Downey, CA 90242

Similar Pages

Downey 1 BedroomsDowney 2 Bedrooms
Downey Apartments with GarageDowney Apartments with Parking
Downey Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CA
Newport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles