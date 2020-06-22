10400 Downey Avenue

Amenities

FOR SALE OF FOR LEASE. This SPACIOUS condo is bright, has an open floor plan, a long kitchen with built ins, a dining area, a bonus area perfect for office or play and a master bedroom with multiple closets and bathroom w/ separate tub and shower. Welcome to perfect condo living that features 2 spacious bedrooms, and 2 baths! Additional features include stove, refrigerator, central air and heat and assigned parking. Located walking distance to Downtown Downey, home to Portos, restaurants, walking distance to schools and many shops. Come see what 1,353 sq. ft. of comfortable living looks like!