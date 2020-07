Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Large fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near Furman Park with remodeled kitchen boasting new granite counters, tile backsplash and all new appliances. Master bedroom with ensuite and walk in shower. Large family room and living room both with fireplaces. The home has been upgraded with new windows, doors, plumbing, automatic garage door opener, automatic sprinklers, hardwood floors and fresh paint. Fantastic large backyard with a patio slab and a large driveway.