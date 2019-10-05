338 S Prospectors Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking hot tub tennis court

Beautiful and spacious 2-story condo in a well desired gated community of Fall Creek. This renovated condo boasts a fully remodeled kitchen and with many upgrades throughout the house. It has a great floor plan with 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom on the main level and an additional bedroom upstairs. You can relax on the balcony and enjoy the amazing view of the creek and surrounding trees. There is a formal living room with high vaulted ceilings, laundry hookups within the unit, 1 covered assigned parking space in front of the unit and plenty of guest parking. The community is beautifully landscaped with pool, spa, tennis court, and clubhouse for residents' enjoyment. Close to freeways, shopping centers, schools, park, and golf course. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Microwave, TV are included.