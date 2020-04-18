All apartments in Desert Palms
35225 Staccato Street

35225 Staccato Street · (760) 485-2356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

35225 Staccato Street, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Sun City Palm Desert-SEASONAL RENTAL -55+ Senior Community. RATES: JAN-APR $3400/mo; MAY-OCT $1600/mo; DEC $3000/mo. NEXT AVAILABLE DATE IS 5/15/20. NOT AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2020. Lovely St. Maarten, well . maintained, turnkey furnished. All utilities included, plus phone; internet; expanded TV channels w/DVR (tenant to pay any extra on-demand or extra-movie charges); Tenant to pay electric fees over $150/mo deducted from security deposit. Master BR w/king bed, TV w/DVD, bay window, Master bath w/dual sinks & stall shower. Queen bed & TV in Guest BR. Desk, printer & hide/bed in den. Central vacuum. Golf cart included w/landlord approval, tenant to provide golf cart insurance prior to movein. Pretty south, covered patio. No Pets. Sun City has 2 golf courses, tennis, bocce ball, 3 clubhouses w/a pool & spa at each, 1 indoor pool & spa, extensive exercise equipment, indoor & outdoor walking facilities, over 70 clubs & several restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35225 Staccato Street have any available units?
35225 Staccato Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35225 Staccato Street have?
Some of 35225 Staccato Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35225 Staccato Street currently offering any rent specials?
35225 Staccato Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35225 Staccato Street pet-friendly?
No, 35225 Staccato Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 35225 Staccato Street offer parking?
No, 35225 Staccato Street does not offer parking.
Does 35225 Staccato Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35225 Staccato Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35225 Staccato Street have a pool?
Yes, 35225 Staccato Street has a pool.
Does 35225 Staccato Street have accessible units?
No, 35225 Staccato Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35225 Staccato Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35225 Staccato Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 35225 Staccato Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35225 Staccato Street does not have units with air conditioning.
