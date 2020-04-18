35225 Staccato Street

Amenities

Sun City Palm Desert-SEASONAL RENTAL -55+ Senior Community. RATES: JAN-APR $3400/mo; MAY-OCT $1600/mo; DEC $3000/mo. NEXT AVAILABLE DATE IS 5/15/20. NOT AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2020. Lovely St. Maarten, well . maintained, turnkey furnished. All utilities included, plus phone; internet; expanded TV channels w/DVR (tenant to pay any extra on-demand or extra-movie charges); Tenant to pay electric fees over $150/mo deducted from security deposit. Master BR w/king bed, TV w/DVD, bay window, Master bath w/dual sinks & stall shower. Queen bed & TV in Guest BR. Desk, printer & hide/bed in den. Central vacuum. Golf cart included w/landlord approval, tenant to provide golf cart insurance prior to movein. Pretty south, covered patio. No Pets. Sun City has 2 golf courses, tennis, bocce ball, 3 clubhouses w/a pool & spa at each, 1 indoor pool & spa, extensive exercise equipment, indoor & outdoor walking facilities, over 70 clubs & several restaurants.