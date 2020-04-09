All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:48 AM

78786 Gorham Lane

78786 Gorham Lane · (760) 772-1593
Location

78786 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Palm Desert-Sun City Palm Desert - Discounted for Summer Season. Absolutely breathtaking views of mountains, golf course and lake. Turnkey furnished w/Pool 2 bedrooms plus den/office. Living room with beautiful furnishings & fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/breakfast counter opens to dining area/den. Spacious master w/king size bed, bathroom w/dual sinks and huge sunken bath tub w/shower stall & Walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom has Queen bed with guest bath. Hi-speed internet, long distance phone service all USA & Canada. .. Very private open back yard and plenty of patio furniture for entertaining w/million $ view. GOLF CART available (w/proof of insurance). Sun City is 55+ active, security gated community with two 18 holes golf courses, indoor/outdoor pools, gyms, tennis courts and the list goes on... Reduced rates during the summer/fall months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78786 Gorham Lane have any available units?
78786 Gorham Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78786 Gorham Lane have?
Some of 78786 Gorham Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78786 Gorham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
78786 Gorham Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78786 Gorham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 78786 Gorham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78786 Gorham Lane offer parking?
No, 78786 Gorham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 78786 Gorham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78786 Gorham Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78786 Gorham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 78786 Gorham Lane has a pool.
Does 78786 Gorham Lane have accessible units?
No, 78786 Gorham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 78786 Gorham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78786 Gorham Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 78786 Gorham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 78786 Gorham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
