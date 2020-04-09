78786 Gorham Lane

Amenities

Palm Desert-Sun City Palm Desert - Discounted for Summer Season. Absolutely breathtaking views of mountains, golf course and lake. Turnkey furnished w/Pool 2 bedrooms plus den/office. Living room with beautiful furnishings & fireplace. Gourmet kitchen w/breakfast counter opens to dining area/den. Spacious master w/king size bed, bathroom w/dual sinks and huge sunken bath tub w/shower stall & Walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom has Queen bed with guest bath. Hi-speed internet, long distance phone service all USA & Canada. .. Very private open back yard and plenty of patio furniture for entertaining w/million $ view. GOLF CART available (w/proof of insurance). Sun City is 55+ active, security gated community with two 18 holes golf courses, indoor/outdoor pools, gyms, tennis courts and the list goes on... Reduced rates during the summer/fall months.