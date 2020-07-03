All apartments in Desert Palms
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue

37953 Grand Oaks Avenue · (760) 578-2986
Location

37953 Grand Oaks Avenue, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Fabulous Fostoria home overlooking the green belt for Long Term Lease offered Furnished in Sun City Palm Desert, 55+ senior community. Bright, open and airy floor plan with private courtyard. Greatroom with cozy fireplace that opens up to the den. Beautifully decorated with newer furniture and well appointed fixtures. Country-style kitchen that overlooks the dining area. Plantation shutters in most windows. Extended patio with alumawood cover overlooking the lush greenbelt. West facing backyard for views of the San Jacinto Mountains. Good separation of rooms with master bedroom overlooking the greenbelt through bay window. Master bathroom with walk-in closet, dual sink, shower and separate tub. Guest bedroom looks out to the courtyard. Cabinets in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue have any available units?
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue offers parking.
Does 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 37953 Grand Oaks Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
