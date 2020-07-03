37953 Grand Oaks Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Fabulous Fostoria home overlooking the green belt for Long Term Lease offered Furnished in Sun City Palm Desert, 55+ senior community. Bright, open and airy floor plan with private courtyard. Greatroom with cozy fireplace that opens up to the den. Beautifully decorated with newer furniture and well appointed fixtures. Country-style kitchen that overlooks the dining area. Plantation shutters in most windows. Extended patio with alumawood cover overlooking the lush greenbelt. West facing backyard for views of the San Jacinto Mountains. Good separation of rooms with master bedroom overlooking the greenbelt through bay window. Master bathroom with walk-in closet, dual sink, shower and separate tub. Guest bedroom looks out to the courtyard. Cabinets in garage.