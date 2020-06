Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Reserved for winter 2021. Comfortably equipped with queen beds in both BRs. Carpet in BRs, tile in traffic area. Decorated in light colors and tastefully furnished. Great east facing back patio with nice patio furniture. This newer section of Sun City has it's own pool but guests can use any of the other pools and facilities. $50/per tenant for lease registration at main reception area.