Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

66376 San Juan Rd

66376 San Juan Road · (760) 687-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

66376 San Juan Road, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240
Wardman Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 66376 San Juan Rd · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1725 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
3 Bedroom Home in Desert Hot Springs - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home offered as a long term rental! This home offers a spacious interior. This home offers new paint, new tile in the bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, private backyard, fireplace, and monthly gardening service paid by the owner. This home is located close to Five Star Gym, Mission Lakes CC, and its close to shopping, restaurants and much more. You don't want to miss this one!

Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

(RLNE5561115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66376 San Juan Rd have any available units?
66376 San Juan Rd has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 66376 San Juan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
66376 San Juan Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66376 San Juan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 66376 San Juan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Hot Springs.
Does 66376 San Juan Rd offer parking?
No, 66376 San Juan Rd does not offer parking.
Does 66376 San Juan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66376 San Juan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66376 San Juan Rd have a pool?
No, 66376 San Juan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 66376 San Juan Rd have accessible units?
No, 66376 San Juan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 66376 San Juan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 66376 San Juan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 66376 San Juan Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 66376 San Juan Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
