66376 San Juan Rd

Amenities

stainless steel gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities gym

3 Bedroom Home in Desert Hot Springs - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home offered as a long term rental! This home offers a spacious interior. This home offers new paint, new tile in the bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, private backyard, fireplace, and monthly gardening service paid by the owner. This home is located close to Five Star Gym, Mission Lakes CC, and its close to shopping, restaurants and much more. You don't want to miss this one!



Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.



All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Filings, No Previous Felonies.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



(RLNE5561115)