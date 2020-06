Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool basketball court tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Mint condition 3 bedroom in a wonderful gated community. Includes access to 3 pool/spas, tennis and basketball courts. Located next to Mission Lakes Country Club that has a wonderful public restaurant and gorgeous golf club. This property includes a stove,refrigerator,microwave,dishwasher and a washer/dryer. The home is located 15 minutes from downtown Palm Springs shopping and restaurants. Numerous hot mineral spas are located just minutes away. This home is a 10!!