945 Crest road

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit hot tub media room

Beautiful Del Mar Property overlooking the ocean - Property Id: 269739



An incredible opportunity to rent in Olde Del Mar. This stunning modern classic is within walking distance of beautiful beaches, the Del Mar Racetrack, and great restaurants. Sitting on 1/3 of an acre, the home is surrounded by lush Zen gardens, waterfalls, fire pit, and a natural cedar wood hot tub. Beautiful wood and glass features embody the entire home designed and built by renowned architect Ray Jung. Private Ocean View, 4 bedrooms plus an office and media room, 3.5 bathroom, and an interior courtyard with deck great for entertainment.

