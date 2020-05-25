All apartments in Del Mar
945 Crest road

Location

945 Crest Road, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
media room
Beautiful Del Mar Property overlooking the ocean - Property Id: 269739

An incredible opportunity to rent in Olde Del Mar. This stunning modern classic is within walking distance of beautiful beaches, the Del Mar Racetrack, and great restaurants. Sitting on 1/3 of an acre, the home is surrounded by lush Zen gardens, waterfalls, fire pit, and a natural cedar wood hot tub. Beautiful wood and glass features embody the entire home designed and built by renowned architect Ray Jung. Private Ocean View, 4 bedrooms plus an office and media room, 3.5 bathroom, and an interior courtyard with deck great for entertainment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269739
Property Id 269739

(RLNE5737940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Crest road have any available units?
945 Crest road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 945 Crest road have?
Some of 945 Crest road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Crest road currently offering any rent specials?
945 Crest road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Crest road pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Crest road is pet friendly.
Does 945 Crest road offer parking?
No, 945 Crest road does not offer parking.
Does 945 Crest road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 Crest road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Crest road have a pool?
No, 945 Crest road does not have a pool.
Does 945 Crest road have accessible units?
No, 945 Crest road does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Crest road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Crest road has units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Crest road have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 Crest road does not have units with air conditioning.

