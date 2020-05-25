945 Crest road

Amenities
Beautiful Del Mar Property overlooking the ocean - Property Id: 269739
An incredible opportunity to rent in Olde Del Mar. This stunning modern classic is within walking distance of beautiful beaches, the Del Mar Racetrack, and great restaurants. Sitting on 1/3 of an acre, the home is surrounded by lush Zen gardens, waterfalls, fire pit, and a natural cedar wood hot tub. Beautiful wood and glass features embody the entire home designed and built by renowned architect Ray Jung. Private Ocean View, 4 bedrooms plus an office and media room, 3.5 bathroom, and an interior courtyard with deck great for entertainment.
