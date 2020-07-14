Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments green community online portal smoke-free community

Elan Beachhouse Apartment Homes for rent in Del Mar, CA is the very best of Coastal living. Across the street from San Diego's most beautiful Del Mar beach, here you'll find great places to shop and eat down Pacific Coast Highway in the quaint town of Del Mar. Enjoy the summer concerts on the green and ocean views from our upstairs units while the waves crash just steps from your door.The beautiful community boasts ocean views from select top unit apartments, a BBQ area, newly upgraded kitchen and floors, walk-in closets, central air and heat, and a garage and washer/dryer for every unit. Elan Beachhouse Del Mar welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Elan Beachhouse Del Mar can't be beat. Del Mar offers the world-famous Del Mar Racetrack and San Diego County Fair. Del Mar's beach is ranked #4 in Time's Magazine's "100 greatest Beaches in the World". Casual by day and romantic by night, there are too many delicious restaurants in Del Mar Village to count. Furthermore, Elan Beachhouse Del Mar is just a short drive from Sea World, LEGOLAND, and the San Diego Zoo. Wherever you end up going you'll never run out of things to do while living at Elan Beachhouse Del Mar!