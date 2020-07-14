All apartments in Del Mar
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes

2515 Camino Del Mar · (575) 655-3017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2515 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
green community
online portal
smoke-free community
Elan Beachhouse Apartment Homes for rent in Del Mar, CA is the very best of Coastal living. Across the street from San Diego's most beautiful Del Mar beach, here you'll find great places to shop and eat down Pacific Coast Highway in the quaint town of Del Mar. Enjoy the summer concerts on the green and ocean views from our upstairs units while the waves crash just steps from your door.The beautiful community boasts ocean views from select top unit apartments, a BBQ area, newly upgraded kitchen and floors, walk-in closets, central air and heat, and a garage and washer/dryer for every unit. Elan Beachhouse Del Mar welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Elan Beachhouse Del Mar can't be beat. Del Mar offers the world-famous Del Mar Racetrack and San Diego County Fair. Del Mar's beach is ranked #4 in Time's Magazine's "100 greatest Beaches in the World". Casual by day and romantic by night, there are too many delicious restaurants in Del Mar Village to count. Furthermore, Elan Beachhouse Del Mar is just a short drive from Sea World, LEGOLAND, and the San Diego Zoo. Wherever you end up going you'll never run out of things to do while living at Elan Beachhouse Del Mar!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - $1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Detached garages.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes have any available units?
Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes have?
Some of Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Elán Beachhouse Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.

