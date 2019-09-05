All apartments in Del Mar
Find more places like 810 Klish Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Mar, CA
/
810 Klish Way
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

810 Klish Way

810 Klish Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del Mar
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

810 Klish Way, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming fully furnished Spanish retreat nestled in Olde Del Mar. Tastefully decorated with imported Talavera tile, Carrara marble countertops, hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinetry, outfitted with Wolf range and oven, and Sub-zero refrigerator. As you walk through the front door you are greeted with a light and bright open floor plan with kitchen, indoor/outdoor dining and tastefully decorated living room with fireplace. Everything you need; bed linens to kitchen essentials. Available Sept. & Oct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Klish Way have any available units?
810 Klish Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 810 Klish Way have?
Some of 810 Klish Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Klish Way currently offering any rent specials?
810 Klish Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Klish Way pet-friendly?
No, 810 Klish Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 810 Klish Way offer parking?
No, 810 Klish Way does not offer parking.
Does 810 Klish Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Klish Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Klish Way have a pool?
No, 810 Klish Way does not have a pool.
Does 810 Klish Way have accessible units?
No, 810 Klish Way does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Klish Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Klish Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Klish Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Klish Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Del Mar 1 BedroomsDel Mar 2 Bedrooms
Del Mar Apartments with GaragesDel Mar Apartments with Parking
Del Mar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAWinter Gardens, CACoto de Caza, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSaddleback College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College