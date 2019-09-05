810 Klish Way

Amenities

Charming fully furnished Spanish retreat nestled in Olde Del Mar. Tastefully decorated with imported Talavera tile, Carrara marble countertops, hardwood floors, custom kitchen cabinetry, outfitted with Wolf range and oven, and Sub-zero refrigerator. As you walk through the front door you are greeted with a light and bright open floor plan with kitchen, indoor/outdoor dining and tastefully decorated living room with fireplace. Everything you need; bed linens to kitchen essentials. Available Sept. & Oct.