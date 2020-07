Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Live the Del Mar dream! This stunning, warm contemporary home can be yours to enjoy! The walls of windows and collapsible doors offer the desirable indoor/outdoor living that we covet here by the beach...while enjoying the sparking ocean view. The décor is crisp, airy and well planned...slate floors and granite counter tops provide easy care living...and the large outdoor bar-b-que area is wonderful for entertaining.