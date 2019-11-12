2723 Camino Del Mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pet friendly

2 bed Del Mar condo near Dog Beach and 27th St. beach access! - Beautifully located in the prime area of Del Mar. This condo has all new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring with carpets in bedrooms. On top third floor. Elevator in complex. Comes partially furnished or we can remove all furniture. Walking distance to the beach. Enjoy Village of Del Mar Shopping area and exquisite dinning cafes, parks and not to mention the famous Del Mar Racetracks near by. Beautiful sunsets off living room deck. 1 year lease or more or optional 6 months.



No Pets Allowed



