Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1041 Klish Way

1041 Klish Way · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Klish Way, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Single Story Ocean View Home in Olde Del Mar - You'll enjoy endless ocean views, sunsets, and seamless indoor/outdoor living in this remodeled Spanish Mediterranean style property. Perched on the hill in Olde Del Mar this single story home wraps around a beautiful courtyard with a pool and spa. The living room opens up to the large ocean view patio on the west side of the home which has a fire pit, built in BBQ, and gorgeous ocean views. The well-appointed chefs kitchen, dining, and family room are located on one side of the property while the bedrooms are on the other. The master retreat has a fireplace, large walk in closet, and stylish master bath. Almost every room overlooks the spacious patio & pool deck. Included are a 2 car attached garage, washer/dryer in separate laundry room, and ocean breezes.

Located just minutes from the beach, downtown Del Mar, the racetrack, shopping, and restaurants. Easy access to the 5 freeway and Solana Beach train station. Walkable to downtown Del Mar.

Terms:
1 Year minimum Lease
Move In Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Mo Rent
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Landscaping & Pool Service Included

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *

(RLNE4563582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Klish Way have any available units?
1041 Klish Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Mar, CA.
What amenities does 1041 Klish Way have?
Some of 1041 Klish Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Klish Way currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Klish Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Klish Way pet-friendly?
No, 1041 Klish Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 1041 Klish Way offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Klish Way offers parking.
Does 1041 Klish Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 Klish Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Klish Way have a pool?
Yes, 1041 Klish Way has a pool.
Does 1041 Klish Way have accessible units?
No, 1041 Klish Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Klish Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Klish Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Klish Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Klish Way does not have units with air conditioning.
