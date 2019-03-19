1041 Klish Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit on-site laundry pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous Single Story Ocean View Home in Olde Del Mar - You'll enjoy endless ocean views, sunsets, and seamless indoor/outdoor living in this remodeled Spanish Mediterranean style property. Perched on the hill in Olde Del Mar this single story home wraps around a beautiful courtyard with a pool and spa. The living room opens up to the large ocean view patio on the west side of the home which has a fire pit, built in BBQ, and gorgeous ocean views. The well-appointed chefs kitchen, dining, and family room are located on one side of the property while the bedrooms are on the other. The master retreat has a fireplace, large walk in closet, and stylish master bath. Almost every room overlooks the spacious patio & pool deck. Included are a 2 car attached garage, washer/dryer in separate laundry room, and ocean breezes.



Located just minutes from the beach, downtown Del Mar, the racetrack, shopping, and restaurants. Easy access to the 5 freeway and Solana Beach train station. Walkable to downtown Del Mar.



Terms:

1 Year minimum Lease

Move In Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Mo Rent

Tenant Pays All Utilities

Landscaping & Pool Service Included



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *



