Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Dixon, CA with garage

Dixon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1660 Gill Drive
1660 Gill Drive, Dixon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1968 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Dixon - Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Dixon. Comes with both a family room and living room, 3-car garage, large fenced yard, central heat/air, refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Dixon

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Davis
1 Unit Available
2728 Rubicon Avenue
2728 Rubicon Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2728 Rubicon Avenue Available 09/05/20 Single Family Home in West Davis - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath West Davis home located in the Patwin/Emerson School District. Features two living spaces and a large fenced yard with fruit trees and garden area.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8163 Robben Road
8163 Robben Road, Solano County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3094 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8163 Robben Road Available 05/01/20 8163 Robben Road (For Rent) Dixon, CA 95620 - Private country property located in Dixon (3.7 miles) from town - Single story home with detached garages and upstairs guest room; deck w/ half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Dixon
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Davis
17 Units Available
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,675
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $500 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,981
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,434
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cabrillo
6 Units Available
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
205 Ipanema Place
205 Ipanema Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1376 sqft
Excellent North Davis 3 bedroom 2 bath house -- just off the Greenbelt walking and biking paths! Easy walk to parks, North Davis elementary school, high school, library, public swimming pool, and public tennis courts.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
1255 Farragut Circle
1255 Farragut Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1837 sqft
*** NO FALL INQUIRIES PLEASE *** THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR June 2020 AND CANNOT BE HELD THROUGH SEPTEMBER*** Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in Davis. Brand new flooring throughout, carpets and LVP. New Microwave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
273 Sparrow St.
273 Sparrow Street, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2000 sqft
Meadowlands - Hardwood flooring, family room. Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Nice backyard. Landscape service included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 Shannon Dr.
518 Shannon Drive, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
518 Shannon Dr. - Browns Valley Newly updated kitchen, new carpet. Close to freeway. Small pets only. Please call to view. 707-447-8501 *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
473 Crownpointe Circle
473 Crownpointe Circle, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2200 sqft
473 CROWNPOINTE CIR., VACAVILLE, CA 95687 - 4bed/3bath 2-story home w/loft and 3-car garage. 2200 sq. ft. home has one bed/bath downstairs and indoor laundry room. Kitchen has s/s appliances including d/w, m/w and stove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1321 Chestnut Lane
1321 Chestnut Place, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1388 sqft
1321 Chestnut Lane Available 07/06/20 3 bed 2 bath Home in East Davis. - Single family home featuring two living spaces, gas stove, dishwasher, central heat/air, 2-car garage, fenced yard, and a screened in porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Davis
1 Unit Available
1819 Perennial Ter
1819 Perennial Ter, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs unit in the Canary Neighborhood - Newer townhouse style apartment in the newly established Canary neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1339 Monarch Lane
1339 Monarch Lane, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1325 sqft
1339 Monarch Lane Available 09/05/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home Close to Slide Hill Park - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home close to Slide Hill Park. Has a large fenced yard and 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3313 Monterey Avenue
3313 Monterey Avenue, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1036 sqft
3313 Monterey Avenue Available 09/10/20 Lovely Updated Duplex in Quiet Neighborhood - Lovely updated duplex in quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped yards.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1808 Poleline Road
1808 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1234 sqft
1808 Poleline Road Available 09/05/20 Single family home located close to Nugget Market and shopping center. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home located close to Nugget Market and shopping center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Davis
1 Unit Available
312 D Street
312 D Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
312 D Street Available 09/02/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath close to downtown Davis - Incredible location to live right in downtown Davis! Just steps to everything - restaurants, shopping, farmers market, campus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
2102 Loyola Drive
2102 Loyola Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1296 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom One Story Home - This is not a fall rental. Home available for immediate occupancy. Three bedroom two bathroom East Davis home has new carpet and paint throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3036 Albany Avenue
3036 Albany Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1052 sqft
3036 Albany Avenue Available 09/05/20 South Davis Duplex, 3bed/1.5 bath, Available for Fall! - Large corner duplex with private front and backyards. Comes with fridge, Washer/dryer, disposal, dishwasher, electric stove and a 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Davis
1 Unit Available
3455 Koso Street
3455 Koso Street, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2300 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath South Davis Home! AVAILABLE NOW - Lovely 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in South Davis. Hardwood floors throughout, Large Kitchen with gas range and lots of storage. Fridge and dishwasher provided, W/D hook ups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Davis
1 Unit Available
1818 Moore Blvd, #118
1818 Moore Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
1818 Moore Blvd, #118 Available 09/05/20 Large Condo in Wild Horse - Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the Wild Horse golf course. Comes with access to pool/spa and community garden.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dixon, CA

Dixon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

