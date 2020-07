Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Custom Estate Living in Danville! - Tucked away on a private estate, enjoy quiet evenings on the extra large balcony of this one bedroom/1 bath home! The gated estate offers a private driveway, one car garage with storage, additional private parking, central heat/air and washer/dryer only steps away. PG&E, water and garbage included. This is an opportunity you will not want to pass up!



Sorry no pets and no smoking. Please apply online at bshpm.com



(RLNE2013826)